Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $386.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $386.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

