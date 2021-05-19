Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.