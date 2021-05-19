Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $531.80

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 531.80 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 531.60 ($6.95), with a volume of 212296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.60 ($6.92).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.22 ($5.82).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 504.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.72. The company has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.41%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

