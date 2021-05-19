RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,156,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RES opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

