RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 4,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.