RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.48%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

