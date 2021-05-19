Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

