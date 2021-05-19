SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $294.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

