salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $214.33 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $228.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

