salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

NYSE:CRM opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $228.01. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

