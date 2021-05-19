San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SJT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

