Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.42.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.10. 304,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,986. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

