Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €93.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €87.23 ($102.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.82. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

