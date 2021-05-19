Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SLB opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

