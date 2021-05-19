Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,677,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,486. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

