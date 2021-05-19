Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:SWM opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

