Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

