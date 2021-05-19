Scotia Capital Inc. Has $214.06 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $214,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

