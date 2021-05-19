Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.65 and its 200-day moving average is $319.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

