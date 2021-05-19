Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 58,643 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.08.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

