Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

MDT opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.