Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $93,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $309.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.77 and a 200-day moving average of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

