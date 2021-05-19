Scotiabank Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

TSE:CFX traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.21. 32,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,657. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.