Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SEE opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.