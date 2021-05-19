Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 20,469 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

