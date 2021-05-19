Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $775.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.