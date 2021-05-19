Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of International Money Express worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

