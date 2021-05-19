Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

