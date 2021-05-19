Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Hackett Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 163,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

