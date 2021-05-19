Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 50,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $5,506,000. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

