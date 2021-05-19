Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Shares Up 16.4%

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) shot up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 32,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYEV)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure.

