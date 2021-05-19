SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.86.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.