Sharder Market Capitalization Hits $1.28 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01216250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.03 or 0.10156242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00103539 BTC.

About Sharder

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

