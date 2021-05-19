SharedStake Trading Down 65.4% Over Last Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 65.4% against the dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $6.90 or 0.00019302 BTC on major exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $56,205.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00322040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00196853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01125886 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

