Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$8.75 at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCL. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.17.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.58 on Monday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

