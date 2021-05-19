Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 59% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00012494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.