Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shield Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £115.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.