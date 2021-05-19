Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.