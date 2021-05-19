ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 22,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,565. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,634 shares of company stock valued at $120,657,595. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

