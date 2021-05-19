Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) PT Raised to $74.00

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

