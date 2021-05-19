Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.14 Million

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $583,360.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00339475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00213067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.01160668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00037217 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,865 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase.

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.