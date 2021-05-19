SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,400. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

