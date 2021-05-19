Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 367.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

