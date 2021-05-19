Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 315,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.