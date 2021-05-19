Signaturefd LLC Has $45,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 155.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 454.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPCE opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

