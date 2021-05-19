Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.