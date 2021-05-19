Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

NYSE HFC opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

