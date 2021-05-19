Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 414.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

