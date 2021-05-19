Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $93.29

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.29, but opened at $89.94. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $90.82, with a volume of 2,014 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,480,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

