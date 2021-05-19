Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $97.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

SPG opened at $122.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

